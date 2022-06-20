Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

