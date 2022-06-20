Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.05. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

