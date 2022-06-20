Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.05. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05.
About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.