Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 Acquires 39,000 Shares

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,133,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,854,189.

Shares of TSE SXP traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.43. 36,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,723. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.98. Supremex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.30.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Supremex Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.47%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

