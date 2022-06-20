Swapcoinz Reaches Market Cap of $3.24 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.01135148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00106343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00496618 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

