Swarthmore Group Inc. Invests $4.48 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 188,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,815. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

