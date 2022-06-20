Swarthmore Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

MOS traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $50.60. 556,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,827,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

