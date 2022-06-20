Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.44. 67,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average is $161.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.