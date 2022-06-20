Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,503 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000. NIKE comprises 1.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 411,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,401. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

