Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 817 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.90. 875,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

