Symbol Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $288.77 million and $2.47 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

