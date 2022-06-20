SYNC Network Market Capitalization Tops $998,256.14 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $998,256.14 and approximately $2,639.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00219184 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004766 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009997 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00398425 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,150,605 coins and its circulating supply is 122,740,233 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

