Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 323 ($3.92) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 420 ($5.10).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.10) to GBX 575 ($6.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 531 ($6.44).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 245 ($2.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 328.27. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 241.80 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.50 ($6.92).

In other news, insider Steve Bennett purchased 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,510.26 ($23,680.37). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £27,720 ($33,644.86).

About Synthomer (Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.