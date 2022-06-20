TELUS (TSE:T) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered TELUS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered TELUS to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.83.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE T opened at C$28.69 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$27.33 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.62 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.32.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.22%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.