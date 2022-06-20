The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 385,046 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.04% of Allstate worth $408,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.31.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $120.56. 98,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

