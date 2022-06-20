The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,883. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

