The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 169.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,654. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

