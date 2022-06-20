The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 5.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $55,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $1,009,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 121.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $302,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $66.35. 154,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,669. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

