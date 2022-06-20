The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $46.30. 195,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,567. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

