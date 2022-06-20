The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 10.9% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB opened at $29.74 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

