Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lessened by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.3% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $500.90. 43,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,026. The company has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $476.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.31 and a 200 day moving average of $577.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.