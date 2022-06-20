THORChain Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00009024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $621.61 million and approximately $103.18 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.01136154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00102917 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00080993 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00490336 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.