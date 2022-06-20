Titan Capital Management LLC CA Makes New $15.79 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 143,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,787,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 15.9% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,800,000 after acquiring an additional 576,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 913,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,887,000 after acquiring an additional 266,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 97,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

