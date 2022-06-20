Toncoin (TON) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $5.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.01110122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00107920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00080853 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013397 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

