Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura upgraded Toray Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Toray Industries stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

