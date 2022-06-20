Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Stock Price Down 0%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 1,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.99% of Trend Aggregation Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

