TRH Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.6% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.22. 274,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,235. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

