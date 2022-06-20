TRH Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 2.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

SPGI stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.93. The stock had a trading volume of 129,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

