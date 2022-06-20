Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $1.26 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00006423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,044.76 or 1.00030207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129552 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias Token (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

