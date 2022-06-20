Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 13,107 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Entergy by 114.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,531,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

NYSE:ETR traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.13. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

