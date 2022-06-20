Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,093,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 247,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,000.

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

