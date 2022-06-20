Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 86,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,096. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

