Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 545.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

EIX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.92. 129,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,132. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

