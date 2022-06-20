Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.58. 580,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,225. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

