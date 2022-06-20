Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $22.83 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 505,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,833,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.67. 3,812,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,618,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

