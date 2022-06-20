Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPTL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 261,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,282. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

