Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 5.76% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 75,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

JPME stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.06. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,968. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $78.46 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73.

