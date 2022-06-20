Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Sunday, June 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$162.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.04 and a 52-week high of C$3.24.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.