Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.