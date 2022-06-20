TrueFlip Market Capitalization Reaches $3.60 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,075.87 or 1.00032974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00129749 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.