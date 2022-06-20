UBS Group Boosts Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target to €1.15

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €1.10 ($1.15) to €1.15 ($1.20) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNDSF. AlphaValue downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.94) to €0.95 ($0.99) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €0.73 ($0.76) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.88.

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

