UBS Group Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

UBS Group set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($118.75) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($116.67) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($129.17) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

DG stock opened at €85.01 ($88.55) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.19. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($72.44) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($92.50).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

