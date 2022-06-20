UBS Group Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $415.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $450.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.12.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.93. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 135.0% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.