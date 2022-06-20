Unconventional Investor LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Unconventional Investor LLC lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,063 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,457,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,297,000 after purchasing an additional 569,772 shares in the last quarter.

FXI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,491,887. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

