Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.