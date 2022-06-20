United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,344 shares of company stock worth $4,252,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 194,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.