Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.23.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,922. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

