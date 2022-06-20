Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Reaches $0.0478 on Major Exchanges

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00110156 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00959846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00086254 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013698 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

