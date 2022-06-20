Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating) fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 14,781,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 704% from the average session volume of 1,839,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.29.

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

