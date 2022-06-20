US Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.