US Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 290,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.57 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

